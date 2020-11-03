Nov 3, 2020, 8:51 PM
Journalist ID: 1316
News Code: 84098035
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Army Commander: All Air Force missions fully accomplished in drills

Iran Army Commander: All Air Force missions fully accomplished in drills

Tehran, Nov 3, IRNA - Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi lauded the country's Air Force for fulfillment of its assigned missions in the recent military drills.

"It is natural when we say we are prepared to confront any threats at any level and if the US leaders make a miscalculation, we will stand against them with all our power," Major General Mousavi said.

Force ended two-day massive wargames, codenamed Eqtedar Havayee Fadayian Harim-e Velayat, in the Central parts of the country on Tuesday.

Iran’s Su-24 fighter jets had successfully destroyed hypothetical enemy targets by firing 500-kilogram smart missiles in the first day of the massive drills,.

The strategic Sukhoi-24 bomber fighters of the Iranian Air Force which carried different types of home-made optimized and pin-pointing 500kg missiles, destroyed the ground targets, including the radars of hypothetical enemy, during the wargames, Spokesman of the drills Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi said on Monday.

The RF-4 planes of the Iranian Army Air Force carried out reconnaissance operations and conducted imaging over the wargames’ zone during the massive drills underway in the Central parts of Iran.

The F-14 fighters also successfully carried out aerial refueling operations from the Boeing 707 refueling tankers during the wargames.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 10 =