Official: COVID-19 kills 422 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 422 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 36,160.

Some 8,932 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,294 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 637,712 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 495,473 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Some 5,378 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,036,633 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak in Dec 2019, the deadly virus has killed over 1,200,000 worldwide.

