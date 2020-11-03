Leader addresses nation on birth anniv. of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

The third of November also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Jafar Sadiq, the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

The leader's address is broadcast live on a number of Iranian TV channels.

This is an auspicious occasion of festivity when the great prophet of Islam was born, a birth that paved the way for the introduction of the biggest event in the history of humankind that is the beginning of his mission as a prophet, the Leader said.

He further referred to the point that today marks many events in addition to the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet including the birth anniversary of the sixth Shia Imam Sadeq which also marks the beginning of Unity Week within the Islamic world as well as the overtaking of the US embassy in Iran in 1979.

Mankind today is suffering from numerous plights more than any other time in history, it is suffering from injustice, inequality, war and extremism, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Arrogant powers are using technology and science to suppress nations, he said, adding that though this kind of behavior on the part of arrogant powers has continued throughout history, it is more evidently used to serve the interests of the arrogant powers.

In the Quranic stories we see the Pharaoh of Egypt exercising all kinds of things according to his whims and wishes but now we see the US as the present-day Pharaoh does not suffice to just the US territory but goes to other countries, ignites wars there, establishes army bases so we can see that the Pharaoh-like powers are performing differently from their predecessors.

Today, the main enemies of Islam are the arrogant powers and the Zionism that are confronting Islam with all their might and they are fighting it.

The latest instance of such confrontation is this issue which took place in Paris last week because of a caricature by a person who did a wrong and made an insulting cartoon to the Holy Prophet of Islam, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to stress that this wrongdoing by the French cartoonist is not just a mistake by a corrupt artist but there are certain hands in gloves behind the scene of this incident because there is no reason for a president and for a whole government to rise in support of such a cartoon or a cartoonist if it is a normal practice.

The main issue is the policy taken by a government which is supporting this wrong action and those political officials who are quite outspoken in its defense.

In his speech, the Supreme Leader will touch upon a number of sensitive issues of the present-day Muslim world.

More on his remarks will follow soon.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish