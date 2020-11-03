Bodies of drowned Iranians to be returned soon: Spox

Commenting on the latest situation of the drowned Iranian family in English Channel, he said that Foreign Ministry and Iran's Embassy in Paris followed up on the issue diligently through meetings as soon as they received the bitter news, sending notes and making frequent contacts with the relevant authorities in Paris to recover the bodies and investigate the cause of the incident and identify the possible suspects behind this tragic event.

According to the latest news received from the French Foreign Ministry and the local police, the bodies of four members of this family have so far been found, and efforts are underway to recover the last member of the family, he said.

Based on an initial report by the French judicial police, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, he said.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry deplored Iranian deaths at English Channel, saying that it will take home bodies of the Iranian family drowned in sea disaster.

The English Channel is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates Southern England from Northern France and links to the Southern part of the North Sea by the Strait of Dover at its Northeastern end. It is the busiest shipping area in the world.

Four members of Kurdish-Iranian family were drowned on Tuesday after the boat they were in capsized ferrying through the English Channel from France.

