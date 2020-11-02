Iran's Army vows not to allow enemy carry out any aggressive move

Commemorating 13th of Aban in the Iranian calendar which falls on Nov. 3 which this year, which is known as Students Day to honor those who stormed the "Spy Den" and captured its operatives, the statement added that this day was a reminder of the Iranian nation's anger against the brutal behavior of the supporters of the Pahlavi regime.

A look at the history of American hostilities against the great Iranian nation in many years, especially after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, shows that the US has always sought to deal a blow to the holy Islamic establishment which has failed thanks to the nation's vigilance and leadership of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei.

Now, after more than 4 decades of blessed life of the Islamic Revolution and the revelation of the evil face of the US and the repeated enmities of the Satan and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the strategy of the Islamic system to resist arrogance and colonialism has succeeded and signs of the decline of America's evil power are now evident, the statement added.

