Veep: Defending Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) top priority of Muslim nations

Jahangiri sent separate congratulatory messages to his Muslim counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He pointed out that the Holy Prophet of Islam was a preacher of humanity, trustworthiness, brotherhood, and equality.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to his Islamic counterparts, noting that Sacrilege of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is synonymous with insulting moral values and freedom.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish