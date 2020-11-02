Official: COVID-19 kills 440 more in Iran, a record since its outbreak

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 440 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 35,738.

Some 8,289 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,023 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 628,780 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 491,247 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 5,315 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,001,422 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak in Dec 2019, the deadly virus has killed over 1,200,000 worldwide.

