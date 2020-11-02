Iran puts six-month trade with ECO members at $4.5bn

The official said that Iran’s trade with ECO members over the six-month period weighed some 9.1 million tons.

Iranian share for export to the ECO members amounted to some $2.52 billion in the mentioned period which became 6.54 million tons in terms of weight, Latifi said.

He said that Afghanistan was the main destination of Iranian commodities among ECO members by importing some $1.1 billion of goods from Iran in the above-mentioned period.

The official also said that Iran imported some $2.01 billion of commodities from ECO members over the first half of the current Iranian year which amounted to 2.65 million tons in terms of weight.

He said that Turkey was the main exporter of commodities to Iran among ECO member countries in the mentioned time with $1.8 billion of exports to Iran.

