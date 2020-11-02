Iran, UN envoys discuss Syrian peace process

In the meeting, Padersen detailed the results of his negotiations with some regional Governments.

The two diplomats discussed the future meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and hoped the fourth round of the meetings would begin soon.

They also negotiated about international conference on refugees in the capital Damascus this month.

Khaji, Iran’s envoy, stressed that the issue of the refugees and the displaced as humanitarian and confidence-building between the two sides, and that it can contribute to reach political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

He called for active participation of international community in the conference.

