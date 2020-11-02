Iranian cartoonist wins int'l awards in Turkey, Cyprus

Rastroo, 22, won Special Jury Prize at Kartal Municipality International COVID-19 Cartoon Contest in Turkey.

In Cyprus, the Iranian young artist achieved Grand Prize at free section in the 9th International Cartoon Contest 2020.

He also could gain 1,500 Euro, Golden Olive Statue and Diploma from the Cyprus contests.

Born in Yasuj, western Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, Rastroo has been a student of painting at Yazd University, central Iran.

Various awards and prizes from Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Bulgaria are at Rastroo's record.

