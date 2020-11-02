November 3, symbol of national solidarity in Iran

The day was already the anniversary of sending Imam Khomeini to exile (November 4, 1964) by shah’s regime and was later the day that the Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran.

The espionage documents attained from the US embassy were later published in 11 books named “Documents from the U.S. Espionage Den”.

The slogans of “Down with US” and “Down with Arrogance” have turned into the culture of campaign against the US arrogance and excessive demand in Iran, which is the most important message of the three events for the global arrogance led by the US.

Every year on this day, some rallies are held all over Iran to commemorate those who were killed by the US-backed shah’s regime.

This year, the potentially deadly coronavirus has made the ceremonies to be held online through Shad application that is used by Iranian students to participate in school classes while at home.

