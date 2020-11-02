Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Three Iranian animations on Italy’s Corti a Ponte screens

Three Iranian animations are slated to compete in the 13th edition of Corti a Ponte in Italy.

‘The Fisherman and Spring,’ by Hassan Soltani, ‘The Cycling Wind,’ by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi, and ‘Am I a Wolf?’, by Amir-Houshang Moein will be screened at the international event which started on October 31 and will continue through November 7.

‘The Fisherman and Spring’ is based on Mojgan Kalhor’s illustrated children’s book by the same name. It tells the story of a fisherman who lives in a snowy region with a very long winter. The fisherman supposes that spring has lost its way to the region, therefore, he starts searching for it. A little fish and a group of birds also join him in searching for the missing spring.

- Iran’s seven-month non-oil exports over 65m tons: IRICA

Iran exported 65.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $18.2 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), announced the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mehdi Mirashrafi put the country’s total non-oil trade in the said period at $38.3 billion, with a total weight of 85 million tons.

- Iranian drilling company to start operations in SP Phase 11

Managing director of Iran’s MAPNA Drilling Company said that an offshore drilling rig, belonging to an Iranian drilling company, is shipped toward the Persian Gulf to start operations in South Pars Phase 11.

Fazel Jamalzadeh, the managing director of Iran’s MAPNA Drilling Company, said his company had signed a contract with Petropars, which is in charge of developing Phase 11 of the giant gas field, for drilling 12 wells.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Air Force Stages Large-Scale Maneuvers

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) has undertaken large-scale drills in central Iran, enlisting as many as seven airbases and dozens of manned and unmanned aircraft.

The ninth edition of the drills, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat (Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary), began on Saturday, with the designated aircraft being scrambled to the central Iranian province of Isfahan’s Shahid Babayi Airbase, which is the main location of the maneuvers.

- Iran Foreign Currency Market Moving Towards Stability

Iran’s Central Bank governor says government’s plans to control the foreign currency market are lading to gradual stability.

"The U.S. cruel sanctions have left impact on foreign trade and channels to bring foreign currency to the country but the government will manage the situation through the plans already underway,” Abdolnasser Hemmati said. "We are gradually moving towards stability in exchange rate in this market,” he added. The Iranian rial has risen more than seven percent against the U.S. dollar in the last week.

- Iranian Documentary Awarded at Kenyan Festival

Iranian documentary "Sailors do not go to the sea alone” received the Diploma of Honor for Best Feature Documentary at the Kenya International Sports Film Festival.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran art exhibit observes occupation anniversary of “den of spies”

An art exhibition opened at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran on Saturday to observe the anniversary of the occupation of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979, which was called by the revolutionaries “den of spies”.

The exhibition named “Crime against Humanity” will put on view paintings by Habibollah Sadeqi, an Iranian artist who is known for his artworks representing revolutionary themes. The exhibit will run until November 15.

- Iran’s 7-month non-oil exports stand at $18.2b

- All-Iranian distillation tower installed in country's 1st biorefinery

The distillation tower of Iran’s first biorefinery, completely constructed inside the country, was installed in this plant in the western Kermanshah province, Shata reported on Sunday.

According to Mohammad Nouri Amiri, the deputy head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), with a refining capacity of 1.6 million liters per day, this power plant is going to produce 200,000 liters of ethanol and other by-products on a daily basis.

