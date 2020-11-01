Iran's initiative can help end Karabakh conflict: ِDeputy FM

Talking to Azerbaijan Republic's ITV, he added that realistic view, regional approach and the participation of influential countries in the region are among the features of the Iranian plan, and this plan aims to resolve this issue and help the two sides achieve their demands.

Iran's proposal has been made in good faith and seeks to end human and non-human losses, he said.

"If all parties are in good faith and the intervention of some countries outside the region that seek to damage relations is prevented, we can achieve the result," Araghchi added.

Iran started its contact since the beginning of the conflicts, Araghchi said, noting that Iran's position has always been to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic, to oppose the occupation and to emphasize the liberation of the occupied territories, and this position has not changed over the past 27 years.

One of the principles that all countries must adhere to is the observance of humanitarian rights, not attacking civilian sites and not targeting innocent civilians is one of the important principles of humanitarian law and everyone should uphold it, he said.

"The attack on the city of Barda and the killing of innocent people are condemned by Iran, and we express condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Azerbaijan," he said.

Rejecting claims about Iran's sending weapons and military forces to Armenia, he said that Iran has closed its borders with Armenia since the beginning of the new round of conflicts and has not allowed transfer of weapons to the parties to the conflict.

