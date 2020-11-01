Nov 1, 2020, 11:48 PM
Leader addresses French youth over insult to Islamic Prophet

Tehran, Nov 1, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has addressed the French youth following recent flagrant insults to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France.

In his remarks, the Supreme Leader questioned the reasons for the strong support of the French president and cabinet members for these malicious actions under the guise of "freedom of expression".

The Supreme Leader of Iran also blasted the role played by the French government in spreading Islamophobia.

Ayatollah Khamenei also raised important questions in his message.Here is the full text of Ayatollah Khamenei's  message  addressing the French youth:

In His Name

Young French people!

Ask your President why he supports insulting God’s Messenger in the name of freedom of expression. Does freedom of expression mean insulting, especially a sacred personage? Isn’t this stupid act an insult to the reason of the people who elected him?

The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (PBUH) is allowed?

