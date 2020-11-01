Another single day record of COVID-19 death toll in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 434 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 35,298.

Some 7,719 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,389 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 620,491 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 486,691 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,244 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,965,326 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

