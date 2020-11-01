Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Hezbollah chief urges France to back down over cartoons

The head of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah on Friday urged France to back down from its defense of cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Do not allow this mockery, this aggression... to continue,” Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

“French authorities instead of fixing the issue... became stubborn about this being freedom of expression,” saying “’we want to continue with satirical cartoons,’” Nasrallah added.

“You need to think about correcting this mistake.”

- Iran seeks 15% increase in non-oil exports: TPO

The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said the government is planning to boost the country’s non-oil exports by 15 percent in the second half of the current Iranian year (September 22, 2020-March 20, 2021).

Although following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the world foreign trade decreased by 15 percent and, consequently, our foreign trade was also affected in the first half of this year, Hamid Zadboum said with the restructuring of export processes, we expect non-oil exports to grow by 15 percent in the second half of the year.

- Iran, Russia renew agreement on Sirik Power Plant

Iran and Russia renewed agreement on the construction of Sirik Power Plant in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan, an official of Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) said on Saturday.

The project will become operational soon after approval of a loan from Russia, Director of TPPH Steam Power Plant Projects Behnam Khaefi-Nejad said.

- ‘Terrorist Leader Behind Ahvaz Shooting Captured’

Iran captured the leader of a terrorist group involved in a shooting that martyred dozens of people during a military parade two years ago.

Habib Ka’bi, one of the leaders of terrorist group Al-Ahwaz, behind the attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in September 2018, was transferred to Tehran after being arrested in Turkey, the report said. Iranian authorities said at the time of the attack that they arrested 22 people in connection with the shooting, saying it had been carried out by "separatist groups backed by some Arab nations.”

- Iran Expands Measures to Stem Virus Surge

Iran announced Saturday the expansion beyond Tehran of measures against Covid-19, amid growing calls for a full lockdown after the country posted a string of record highs in deaths and infections.

The measures would take effect on Wednesday and last for at least a week, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for Iran’s anti-virus taskforce, said in televised remarks.

- Films Across Globe to Participate at Ammar Int’l Festival

The 2020 Ammar International Popular Film Festival (AIPFF) has called for entries.

The 11th edition of the Ammar Film Festival in Iran has announced call for entries for various sections, including main competition, introducing subjects, popular screenings and popular invitations.

The main competition section of the event is to receive works in various forms including feature films, documentaries, animations, music videos, TV shows, screenplays, cinematic researches and etc.

- Iranian students win 8 medals at IOAA 2020

Iranian students grabbed 8 colorful medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), according to the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents.

Hosted by Slovakia, the IOAA was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The medals included two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals as well as two honorary diplomas, ranking Iranian students fifth in the world.

- $8b of import items on domestic production list

Strengthening domestic production has become a major focus of the Iranian government in the past few years, as the country is determined to nullify the U.S. sanction on its economy through boosting production to reach more and more self-reliance.

The current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, while the Leader had named the previous year as the year of “Pick up in Production”, something that came true in all economic and industrial sectors through cooperation between the state-run bodies and private sector.

