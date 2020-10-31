Bosnian speaker: Strengthening economic cooperation with Iran essential

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo Reza Qelichkhan, Spiric described Iran as a country with rich culture and kind people, stressing the need for promoting ties with Iran.

He pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen economic cooperation and further enhance the communication between economic activists in various fields, especially tourism, transportation and telecommunications.

Parliamentary officials of the two countries are resolved to further improve bilateral relations, he said, adding that that his country expects bilateral relations would further improve.

Bosnia-Herzegovina aims to join the EU and this goal does not contradict cooperation with other important countries, including Iran, he said.

Qelichkhan, for his part, described parliamentary relations as among the main pillars in bilateral relations, saying that meeting of parliaments' speakers and exchange of parliamentary friendship groups is one of the favorite areas for Iran to promote cooperation.

Bilateral relations are currently at a good level, and Iran has stood by the people and government of Bosnia since the beginning of Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence, and has supported the unity and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups, he said.

Referring to the upcoming local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said, "Doors of Iran's Embassy are open for the development of friendship with all ethnic groups and religions of Bosnia and I hope the grounds for further development of friendships would be prepared after the local elections."

