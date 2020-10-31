Tehran, La Paz keen on boosting ties

Appreciating Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for congratulating him on his election as Bolivia's president, President Arce said that after taking over the government in that country, he will reactivate bilateral relations and mutual cooperation that remained stagnant during the Bolivian interim government.

Referring to friendship between the two countries, he hoped that Iran will continue cooperation and supporting the country in the technical, scientific and industrial arenas.

Luis Arce, the left-wing candidate of the Movement for Socialism, won the election on October 18 with more than 55% of the vote and will take power next week.

President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Arce on his election in separate messages.

