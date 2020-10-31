Culture minister: Iranian folk music sign of domestic cultural diversity

On the occasion of the 13th edition of Iran's Folk Music Festival, Salehi issued a message, noting that the event is held online and offline in the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is an event that reminds the significance of regional music in Iran and provides the opportunity to introduce this music further and its dynamics in the community, he underlined.

Viewing the performances of bands and artists participating in the festival in cyberspace and documenting regional music and artists' performances has made it possible to watch them in the future, Salehi pointed out.

The Iranian Folk Music Festival can be considered as the most widely held and the most important music festival in Iran.

Preserving the originality of different Iranian music and familiarizing the young generation of Iran and the world with this rich heritage are the main objectives of this festival.

The event also aimed to save some of the lesser-known tunes of Iranian music from oblivion.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish