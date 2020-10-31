Iran ready to deliver aid to quake-hit areas in Turkey: FM spox

Khatibzadeh tweeted that in the wake of the heartbreaking earthquake in Turkey, Iran is in close contact with its neighboring state, noting that Iran is fully-prepared to provide any possible assistance.

"On World Cities Day, we wish Izmir a full recovery and express our sympathies to all its residents' from the bottom of our hearts," he further noted.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday in a message to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the deadly earthquake in Turkey.

Rouhani expressed condolences on behalf of the Iranian government and nation to the Turkish president and people.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Izmir, in western Turkey, at 15:21 local time on Friday, which has killed some 24 people, injuring some 799 others so far.

