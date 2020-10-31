Official: COVID-19 kills 386 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 386 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 34,864.

Some 7,820 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,417 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 612,772 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 481,930 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,185 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,929,005 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

