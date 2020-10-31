Pres Rouhani offers aid to quake-hit areas in Turkey

In a message to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Iranian President said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the deadly earthquake in Turkey.

Rouhani expressed condolences on behalf of the Iranian government and nation to the Turkish president and people.

He also sympathized with the families of the victims and prayed for the immediate recovery of those injured in the incident.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Izmir, in western Turkey, at 15:21 hours local time on Friday, which has killed some 24 people, injuring some 799 others so far.

