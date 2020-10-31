Iranian representatives awarded at Busan Film Festival

BIFF, the most prestigious Asian cinema event, which had been postponed due to the global spread of COVID-19, was finally held in the South Korean city of Busan on Oct 21-30 observing protective protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Drowning in holy water”, a joint product of Iran and Afghanistan, and “slaughterhouse”, directed by Abbas Amini, which competed in “A Window on Asian Cinema” section, were announced the recipients of this year's Kim Ji-seok Award.

“Drowning in holy water” tells the story of several young Afghan immigrants who intend to go to Europe while “slaughterhouse” is a different account of the social problems in Iran.

Iran’s Mina Keshavarz also won the BIFF Mecenat 8,500 dollars prize for her “The Art of Living in Danger” which was selected as the best documentary of the event..

