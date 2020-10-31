Qalibaf condoles with his Turkish counterpart over deadly earthquake

In his message, Qalibaf also extended condolences to all Members of Parliament, the government and nation of Turkey.

He prayed for the soul of the victims to rest in peace.

The Iranian speaker also sympathized with the families of the victims and wished immediate recovery for those injured in the incident.

Qalibaf said that the Iranian Parliament is ready to make the necessary coordination for dispatching relief items to the quake-hit areas and for providing any other assistance in this regard.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Izmir, in western Turkey, at 15:21 hours local time on Friday, which has killed some 24 people, injuring some 799 others so far.

