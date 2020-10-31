Iran manufactures all defensive equipment by domestic experts: Senior Army officer

Brigadier-General Ahmadreza Pourdastan, the head of the Iranian Army's Strategic Studies, said that the armed forces have created the necessary defense capability in proportion to the threats.

He assured that Iranian nation that their armed forces in the Army, Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) and the police are highly prepared and are closely monitoring any threat posed by the enemies.

The senior Army officer said that the enemies will receive a firm response if they venture into aggression on Iran.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish