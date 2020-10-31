Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 31

** IRAN DAILY

- Over $740m allocated for imports of unrefined edible oil in seven months: Official

The Iranian government supplied $741 million for the import of unrefined edible oil during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), announced the director general of the Commercial Services Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Thursday.

Sodeif Beikzadeh added that $664 million were also allocated for the import of oilseeds during the seven-month period.

- Iran’s coronavirus cases surpass 600,000: Ministry

Iran’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 600,000 on Friday with more than 8,000 infections identified in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 8,011 new positive cases from Thursday to Friday, bringing the total number of new cases to 604,952.

- Iranian films awarded at Busan festival

Two Iranian films received awards at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea.

At Kim Jiseok Award went to ‘Drowning in Holy Water,’ directed by Navid Mahmoudi and ‘The Slaughterhouse,’ by Abbas Amini, ISNA reported.

The New Currents jury, headed by director Mira Nair, said of the top winner, ‘A Balance’ and ‘Three’: “Both are drawn by deep contemplation on human society, yet each has achieved its own unique cinematic language.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. Sanctions Iran’s Petrochemical Products

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed Iran-related sanctions on several individuals and entities, including some based in China and Singapore.

The Department of Treasury made the announcement on Thursday in a statement on its website just days before the November 3 election between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

- MPs Urge Strong Response to French Insults

The Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Friday called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to show serious reaction to the French president’s backing for insults to the Prophet of Islam, a lawmaker said. The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said members of the commission have sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Abolfazl Amoee said the lawmakers have asked the Foreign Ministry to show serious reaction to the president of France, who has supported an offensive move by a satirical magazine to publish defamatory cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

- Iran’s Women’s Football League to Begin on November 27

The 12th edition of the Iran’s Women’s Football League will start on November 27.The competition’s draw ceremony will be held in Tehran on November 1. The Kowsar Women Football League is a women’s football league run by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the top of the Iranian football league system, it is the country’s primary competition for the sport. Shahrdari Bam is the most decorated team in the football league with six titles.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s peace initiative aims to establish ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Araghchi says

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs, said on Friday that Iran is seeking to establish a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Araghchi, who was on a regional tour of many countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, arrived in Yerevan on Thursday night to present an Iranian initiative to help end the deadly Azerbaijan-Armenia war. The deputy foreign minister met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

- Azerbaijani president’s assistant hails Tehran-Baku ‘strong’ ties

Following a visit by a senior Iranian diplomat to Baku, a senior Azerbaijani official praised the “strong” relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs, arrived in Baku on Tuesday night, at the start of a regional tour that included Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and Turkey.

- Rouhani inaugurates energy projects worth over $795m in 2 provinces

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated five water and electricity projects worth over 33.4 trillion rials (about $795.2 million) in two provinces during the 30th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, IRNA reported.

Inaugurated through video conference in a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday, the mentioned projects including a water treatment plant, a water transmission tunnel, a new unit in a combined-cycle power plant, were inaugurated in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.

