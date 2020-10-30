Iran's interior minister condoles with Turkish counterpart over quake

"I sincerely offer my condolences to your Excellency, the government and friendly nation Turkey on the tragic earthquake in Izmir and death of a number of citizens. Expressing deep regret and sympathy and asking for God's blessings for the victims and patience for the families of the victims and recovery of the injured as soon as possible, I declare Iran's readiness to provide any assistance to the victims of this incident," the message reads.

He also wished good health, prosperity and happiness of the Turkish government and nation.

A strong earthquake in Turkey and Greece on Friday killed 14 people and injured 419.

The quake has so far had more than 84 aftershocks, with 13 aftershocks measuring more than 4 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was reported at a depth of about 17 kilometers near the Turkish city of Izmir.

