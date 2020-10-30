Iran ready to deliver aid to quake-hit people in Turkey

Mehdi Valipour, the director of IRCS Rescue and Relief Organization, said that immediately after the earthquake occurred in the neighboring country, Red Crescent societies in five Iranian provinces – West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Kordestan which are very close to Turkey as well as Tehran – are standing in standby position, ready to provide rescue and relief operation in the quake-stricken areas if needed.

Turkish media reported that a 6.6-magnitute earthquake shook western coasts of the country at 15:21 local time.

The quake, which majorly rattled the city of Izmir, has killed some 4 people, injuring some 120 others so far.

