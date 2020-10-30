Official says US has no choice but to return to negotiating table

Hesameddin Ashena, the head of Presidential Office's Center for Strategic Studies, made the remarks in his official Twitter account in response to an article published by BBC Persian, titled “Biden or Trump; does Iran have any other choice but to negotiate with the US?”

Now it has become evident to everyone that maximum pressure strategy against Iran is a failed one and the Iranians will resist to all-out pressure, he said.

He noted that Trump or Biden will have to come to the same conclusion as Omaba did.

“Iran is not a toy. It is a player,” Ashena said.

The BBC Persian article claimed that Iran hopes that Biden will be the winner of the upcoming US presidential elections. This is while the Iranian officials have noted in their speeches and interviews that it does not matter to Iran whether Trump wins or Biden as Iran believes that they are the same in their hostile policies towards Tehran.

