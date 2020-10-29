US sanctions policy against Iran formulated by Zionist lobbies: MP

Mahmoud Ahmadi-Bighash told IRNA on Thursday that the Americans are in fact soldiers of the Zionist regime, and since killing, war, and cruelty are natural and a necessity of life for the Zionist regime, they dictate pursuit of such a policy toward Iran to the American government.

Instead of having the characteristics of an American president, Trump is more of a cowboy in Western movies and wants to achieve his goal by force, he said.

Linking Trump's approach regarding Iran to the upcoming elections, he said that in his campaigns, Trump pretends that if he is re-elected as the US president, he will increase his enmity with the Islamic Republic and other independent countries.

Trump never goes for what Westerners advocate under defending humanity, but seeks to besiege nations through completely inhumane ways, Ahmadi said.

The fact is that from the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, there has been no peaceful action by the US officials from different factions towards Iran, because the basis of their structure and policy is to oppose the revolution of the Iranian people, Shazand MP pointed out.

The US policy towards Iran is outlined by the Zionist regime, and no matter Biden or Trump is elected as the US president it will not change these US policies, and only their way of hostility may change, he said.

