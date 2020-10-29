Oct 30, 2020, 12:31 AM
Iranian president's special envoy arrives in Yerevan

Tehran, Oct 30, IRNA -- Special Envoy of the Iranian President Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Armenian capital Yerevan after holding talks with the officials of Azerbaijan Republic and Russia.

Upon arrival in Yerevan, he said that he had very intensive and useful talks in Baku and Moscow, adding that he is slated to negotiate with the Armenian officials to find a solution for peace.

Now is a very critical time, and a decision must be made as soon as possible to establish peace, he said.

Araghchi embarked on a regional tour, which first took him to Baku and then to Moscow, to present Iran's initiative for solving Nagorno-Karabakh crisis peacefully.

