Russian rights official urges addressing problems of Iranian visitors

Moskalkova, also Russian Ombudsman, announced in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali that the Russian ombudsman is ready as in the past to address the commuting problems of Iranians visiting Russia.

Ombudsman is an impartial person or office that, as the representative of the public, is duty-bound to investigate violations of the rights of individuals by the government or various institutions and companies. This task is usually delegated to the ombudsman by the government or parliament, but he is also given a great deal of independence of action.

During the meeting, the two sides also stressed development of cultural cooperation with the aim of mutual acquaintance and greater interaction between the citizens of the two countries.

