Azerbaijan thankful of Iran's initiative for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Talking to Ria Novosti on Thursday, he added that Iran has demonstrated on several occasions that it seeks mediation between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia for the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and these efforts are greatly welcomed.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi traveled to Baku on Wednesday as part of a regional trip to present Iran's initiative for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He met with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister (Jihuan Bayramov) and several other officials during his visit to Baku.

Military clashes between the forces of the Azerbaijan and Armenia began September 27, and despite three rounds of ceasefires with the help of international mediators, fierce clashes still continue.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish