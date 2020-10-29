Bosnia welcomes boosting ties with Iran in all fields

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo Reza Qelichkhan late on Thursday, he highlighted significance of promoting bilateral relations, hoping that Iranian businessmen will attend Bosnia-Herzegovina as soon as the corona pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Referring to Bosnia-Herzegovina's approach to international law, he added, "We support dialogue and peaceful solutions to all international conflicts."

Iran's envoy, for his part, hailed the role of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Council of Ministers in promoting bilateral ties, saying, "The two countries have friendly relations and I hope we will see the exchange of political and parliamentary delegations between Tehran and Sarajevo as soon as possible."

Referring to the stable approach of Iran in supporting stability in the Balkans, he added, "Iran has always supported the independence, territorial integrity and coexistence of all tribes in Bosnia-Herzegovina and has extended its hand of friendship to all Bosnian tribes."

Qelichkhan also recalled Iran's outstanding measures in the fight against extremism in the Middle East, saying that Iran has been a pioneer in the fight against extremism and Daesh, and provided many services to the international community.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish