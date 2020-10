He made the remarks while condemning today's terrorist attack in Nice, France.

"We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in #Nice. This escalating vicious cycle--hate speech, provocations & violence--must be replaced by reason & sanity. We should recognize that radicalism only breeds more radicalism, and peace cannot be achieved with ugly provocations," Zarif tweeted late on Thursday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish