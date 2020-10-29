No threat poses to Iran's borders: Army commander

Full observation is being carried out regarding the country's borders, Brigadier General Heidari noted.

The enemies should know that if they have a conspiracy, they will be unable to take dangerous measures around the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he further noted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has deployed forces to the northwestern part of the country to monitor joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia amid ongoing military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh which is close to the Iranian territory.

The IRGC tanks and military equipment have been stationed in cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan which have joint borders both with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure the safety of people and security of borders.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

3266**2050

