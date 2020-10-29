Iran's MAPNA Industrial Group to cooperate with Iraq

Aliabadi told IRNA that during his current visit to Iraq, he has held talks with the Iraqi side in line with cooperation in various projects.

He noted that MAPNA has previously cooperated with Iraq in a number of successful projects; namely, the Heidarieh Power Plant, Rumaila Combined Cycle Power Plant, and Al-Sadr Gas Power Plants.

MAPNA Group was established under the title "Iran Power Plant Projects Management Company" in August 1993, the official website of the enterprise reported.

Through the development of indigenous know-how and acquisition of leading-edge technology, MAPNA Group designs and manufactures a wide range of advanced industrial machinery.

