Official: COVID-19 kills 399 more in Iran

Sadat Lari added that, with the 399 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 34,113.

Some 8,293 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,924 of whom have been hospitalized, she further noted.

She pointed out that a total of 596,941 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 472,598 of whom have recovered.

Some 5,055 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.

She added that 4,857,392 tests have so far been carried out in the country.

