Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 29

Rouhani slams France, says insulting Prophet Muhammad encourages violence

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned that insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encourages violence following France’s defense of the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet.

“Insulting the Prophet is no achievement. It’s immoral. It’s encouraging violence,” Rouhani said in a televised speech during the weekly cabinet meeting.

IAEA hails ‘good level of cooperation’ with Iran over inspections

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation with Iran regarding the inspection of two sites sought by the UN nuclear watchdog.

US early voting tops 70 million, continuing historic pace

More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a tally from the US Elections Project.

Calls Rise for Unified Action Against Islamophobia

Dozens of Iranians gathered in protest in front of the French embassy in Tehran to condemn France’s defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons against Islam. Some held up placards with red crosses plastered on images of French goods.

Poverty Expands Among US Middle Class

As the Covid-19 pandemic swept the United States, Keith managed to keep his job in financial services, but his income dried up as commissions grew scarce.

Protests Hit Philadelphia for Second Night

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Philadelphia late Tuesday, with violence breaking out in a second night of unrest after the latest police shooting of a Black man in the US.

We’ll cut the ground from under Americans

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary general of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, warned the United States on Tuesday against procrastinating the withdrawal of its forces from Iraq, saying resistance groups will resume their attacks on American targets if the White House fails to pull out the US troops from Iraq as soon as possible.

Insulting Prophet Mohammad is an insult to all Muslims: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday denounced the republication of a cartoon in a French satirical newspaper featuring the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), saying that insulting the Prophet is an insult to all Muslims.

Iran hopes to introduce coronavirus vaccine within 4 months

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has expressed hope that the country will introduce the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2021). The vaccine has achieved good results in three of about 12 cases, he said, adding, fortunately, the human trial will start in the coming weeks.

Currency and Gold Weaken

The currency and gold coin markets on Wednesday fluctuated posting drops after Tuesday's gains. The US dollar lost 2.5% or 6,000 rials during the day to close at 280,000 rials at Tehran’s open market.

Tehran Housing Inflation Up 100%

The Central Bank of Iran's latest report on Tehran's housing market shows the sector’s year-on-year inflation has exceeded 100%.

Iran Proposes Initiative for ‘Lasting Peace’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi explained some aspects of Iran’s initiative for the settlement of the conflict over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, saying the proposed plan aims to promote “lasting peace” and resolve the decades-long dispute between Baku and Yerevan.

