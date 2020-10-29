Azerbaijan welcomes Iran's initiative to halt clash with Armenia, diplomat says

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on the sidelines of his visit to Baku that he had started talks with deputy foreign minister, deputy prime minister, president aide, and president of Azerbaijan about putting an end to the conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

Saying that his meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliev had lasted for an hour and a half, Araghchi added Azeri officials had a positive approach toward Iran's plan for sustainable peace in the region.

He hoped that a collective move of the regional countries can reach a collective solution and stop further bloodshed.

In Iran's peace plan, the ceasefire will start after some preliminary measures, which is realistic approach towards the field developments, Araghchi added.

He commented that Iran's plan for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be implemented after the issue is discussed with other regional countries.

