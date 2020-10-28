Iran's policy to support independent, strong, unified Iraq

In a meeting with the visiting Secretary General of Nojaba Movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, he added that Americans are leaving the region but they want to bring the Arabs and Israel together and create a defensive barrier from within the region itself against the Resistance Front.

Referring to public protests in the US, Rezaei said, "The popular uprising in the US will continue in future and our struggle and yours against the United States will be supported from within the US."

Al-Kaabi, for his part, disclosed Trump's economic mafia in Iraq, saying that Americans are trying to divide Iraq.

Reiterating sensitivity of the situation in Iraq, he said that the US sought to change Iraq's political and security equation by attacking al-Hashd al-Shabi positions and assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, but the nation's awakening prevented that goal from being achieved.

He cited confrontation with the US soft war as a priority on the Iraqi resistance agenda and highlighted the negative role of the US embassy in creating political and religious sedition.

As to the US elections, he pointed out that there is no difference between Trump and Biden and the US is absolute evil in any case.

"White House's policy will not change with the replacement of people, our policy towards the United States must also be a policy of power and stability. I tell my Iraqi friends not to pay attention to the outcome of this election, but to be ready to counter the evil US project to divide Iraq," he said.

