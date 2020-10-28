Araghchi leaves Baku for Moscow

According to Iran's Embassy in Baku, during five important and constructive meetings with Azerbaijan's president, political assistant to the president, deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and deputy foreign minister, Araghchi discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the occupied cities, Iran's regional initiative for peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Araghchi will also visit Yerevan and Ankara on his regional trip to present Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of the ongoing crisis.

