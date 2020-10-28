Oct 29, 2020, 12:27 AM
Araghchi leaves Baku for Moscow

Tehran, Oct 29, IRNA – Iranian president's special envoy Abbas Araghchi who had traveled to Azerbaijan Republic to present the Iran's initiative to end the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, left Baku for Moscow on Wednesday night.

According to Iran's Embassy in Baku, during five important and constructive meetings with Azerbaijan's president, political assistant to the president, deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and deputy foreign minister, Araghchi discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the occupied cities, Iran's regional initiative for peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Araghchi will also visit Yerevan and Ankara on his regional trip to present Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of the ongoing crisis.

