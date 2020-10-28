Iran's envoy discusses Karabakh situation with Azeri president

Aliyev pointed to month-long military conflict between his country and Armenia, saying that Azerbaijan will liberate its lands from occupiers and establish the standards of international law and justice there.

Referring to the two-day missile attack by Armenian forces on the city of Barda in Azerbaijan Republic, Aliyev said that 21 civilians were killed and more than 70 wounded in today's (Wednesday) attack.

He also accused Armenia of violating ceasefire agreements.

The situation of the liberated lands is very deplorable and all residential areas and historical monuments and religious places, including mosques have been completely destroyed, he said.

Aliyev also thanked President Hassan Rouhani, saying, "Rouhani has had a telephone conversation with me during this period and we had a very good conversation and he sent you to Azerbaijan and we are thankful of that."

Recalling that relations between Baku and Tehran have developed rapidly in recent years and have reached the highest level in the history of bilateral ties, he said that all documents signed and agreements reached between the two countries will be implemented.

Araghchi, for his part, said that Iran has always opposed the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan Republic and has supported the territorial integrity of this country.

Araghchi is in Baku as the special envoy of Iran to advance Iran's initiative to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the longstanding dispute between the Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The regional trip will take him to Armenia, Turkey and Russia to present Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict.

