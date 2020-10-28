Final statement of demonstrators read out outside French Embassy

The statement reads that the insulting act of the French publication have hurt the hearts of hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world, as they took to the streets all over the world to express anger and disgust even under coronavirus situation.

"Unfortunately, we have recently witnessed that some reactionary governments in the region betrayed the Muslim Ummah by normalizing their relations with the occupying regime and served the leaders of infidelity, and became their puppets," the statement said.

According to the statement, such soft and cultural acts and crimes will pave the way for heinous crimes and bloodshed of tens of thousands of innocent Muslims around the world.

The ultimate goal of this planning is nothing but the exploitation and colonization of the Muslim nations of West Asia, it said.

"We warn the leaders of the anti-Islamic Western governments not to be pleased with such sycophancies and compromises of the traitors to Islam and to know that the soldiers of the genuine Islam of Muhammad (PBUH) and the true lovers of the Prophet (PBUH), despite all cultural, political and economic pressures, are firmly standing on the sacred ideals of Islam and will not give up the struggle until your complete destruction and the eradication of oppression from the world," the statement added.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish