Bosnian Parliament spox: Iran pursuing lasting peace for Middle East

Radmanović made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo, Reza Qelichkhan.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries, he said that "further development of relations with Iran, especially in the economic field, supported by the Bosnia-Herzegovina parliaments, and I hope that trade and economic relations between the two countries would be further enhanced with the rapid lifting of the coronavirus pandemic along with the expansion of political relations."

He noted that "we will continue our relations with the Iranian Parliament and the Bosnia and Herzegovina parliaments support the expansion of relations with Iran".

Qelichkhan stated that parliamentary relations are essential factors between the two countries and expressed hope that Iran-Bosnia ties would be expanded in all areas with the support of the two countries' parliaments.

Stressing the good relations between the two countries, he added that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has been beside the people and government of Bosnia and has supported the unity of the European country since the beginning of its independence".

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral parliamentary relations, the latest status of the nuclear agreement and the US withdrawal from it, and the coronavirus pandemic in Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

