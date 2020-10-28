Araghchi kicks off consultation on initiative to settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

As Iran’s special envoy, Araghchi is in Baku to advance the initiative to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Araghchi held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

Also, Azeri Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has taken part in the talk.

Araghchi said that the visit will take him to the countries in the region that are effective in ending the conflict between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries on September 27 blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far not been successful.

