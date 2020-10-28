FM Zarif dismisses Iran's exchanging two detained spies with US as fake news

Stating that Iran proposed a comprehensive exchange of prisoners on both sides, he added that not only Iran has prisoners in different countries at the behest of the United States but also some Iranian prisoners in the United States have even finished their illegal sentences, but the Americans prevented them from returning to Iran.

He noted that "Accordingly, we suggested that all prisoners on both sides be swapped everywhere and we emphasize this issue, but the issue of the transaction of two detained spies with the United States is completely false."

