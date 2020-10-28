Oct 28, 2020, 11:06 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84090909
0 Persons

Tags

Iran serious to settle dispute with Ukraine, punish those guilty for plane crash

Iran serious to settle dispute with Ukraine, punish those guilty for plane crash

Tehran, Oct 28, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said on Wednesday that Iran is ready to accelerate talks for settlement of dispute with Ukraine on January 8 plane crash and will punish those found guilty.

There is no ambiguity in their punishment and Iran is serious to do it, Baharvand told IRNA here on Wednesday.

The following is the remarks of Baharvand to elaborate on the case:

Iran tries to give a report to public opinion on any measures taken in case of the plane crash after talks with the foreign sides.

Iranian envoy for settlement of the dispute with Ukraine said that Iran maintain transparency in the process of negotiations with the Ukrainian Government.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =