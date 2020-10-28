Iran denies alleged export of medicine to Iraq

Shanesaz told IRNA that the medicine consignments for Iraq were originally from other countries and it was “an international plot” by the hostile countries to attribute it consignments to Iranian Government.

He expressed surprise that some Iranian people believe such false speculations broadcast by certain foreign-based hostile TV channel which do not even say one word about the international sanctions on the imports of medicine and pharmaceuticals to Iran.

These consignments were originally from other countries and were only transited to Iraq via Iranian soil, he said, adding that a report by Iran Custom Administration also confirms this argument.

Iraqi officials announced last week that 19 trucks carrying medical items were found in the country.

Speculation about export of Iranian medicines to Iraq lad raised public concern in Iran over the past few days as Iran itself is under tough sanctions and has difficulty in importing medical supplies.

