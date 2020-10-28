Iran making every effort to help settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Ambassador

War between Azerbaijan and Armenia will have serious consequences for both sides and for the entire region as well, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow said in an interview with a Russian TV network, Zvezda, on Tuesday.

More than a month ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia - two Iranian neighboring states - began full-scale conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a conflict which started in 1988 and led to military clashes in 1992.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have repeatedly held talks with officials of both courtiers and expressed readiness to mediate for peace in the region, the ambassador noted.

He made it clear that presence of any ultra-regional forces or terrorists will worsen the conflict and pose threat to national security of the regional states.

Jalali further referred to regional cooperation as the best way to put an end to the conflict in order to stop terrorists from making their concentration points in the region.

Then, the ambassador said that Iran is a country which attaches great importance to its security.

The Iranian border guards vigilantly monitor border situation, he added.

Four days ago, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it has deployed forces to northwestern country to protect joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia amid ongoing military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh which is close to the Iranian territory.

In first days of October, Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers through Russia's mediation agreed on a ceasefire but violation of the ceasefire suggested the truce agreement was fragile.

Speaking about the situation in Syria, Iranian ambassador said the United States helps terrorists in Syria.

Iran believes that Syrian people should decide for their fate, and democracy cannot be established through pressures and weapons, Jalali stressed.

US presence in Syria is illegal while Iran and Russia are present in the country at the invitation of the legitimate government of Syria, Jalali underlined.

Also about Tehran-Moscow ties, the ambassador said there is a bright future for bilateral cooperation.

After removal of arms embargo on Iran on October 18, Tehran-Moscow relations in military and technical areas will surely develop, he concluded.

